Princess Cruises kicks off 111-day around-the-world cruise

Princess Cruises kicked off its 111-day around-the-world cruise on Monday with about 670 passengers and 375 crew aboard according to cruisemapper.com.

The 592-foot Pacific Princess ship set sail from the Port of Los Angeles on its sold-out 4-month venture and is scheduled to return on May 11.

Pacific Princess will tour a total of 38 ports in 26 different countries on 5 continents covering 34,287 nautical miles during the lengthy trip.

It is expected to be the first time Princess will make calls at Kaikoura NZ, Praslin Island Seychelles, Mayotte Island, and Zanzibar Tanzania during its world voyage.

To maximize time for guests, Pacific Princess will make 12 late-night stays in popular destinations like Melbourne, Papeete, Cape Town. and Phuket.

20 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Sites will be seen throughout the trip.

What is the cost of the journey? It starts at $22,999.

For those that missed out on this trip, Princess Cruises is currently booking for its 2021 world cruise. That journey will be on a new larger ship that can hold up to 2,200 guests.