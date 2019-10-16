‘Rage Yoga’ incorporates loud music and alcohol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) — A fitness studio is taking a different approach to yoga mixing it with loud rock music and alcohol, WDAF reports.

Rage Yoga is “yoga with an attitude, basically,” says Kansas City instructor Amanda Kauffman.

“It’s a little bit different than your traditional yoga,” said Kauffman. “You have dim lights, you have soft music. This is the complete opposite.”

The technique is different than traditional yoga. Instead of calming your mind, you’re bringing everything out instead.

Class participants each get a beer to drink throughout their time on the mat, and traditional hand motions and positions are replaced with gestures and sounds you’d more likely see at a rock concert.

“I’ve never done rage yoga before,” attendee Hillary Luppino said. “I had recently seen something online about it, and then I saw that it was available here, so I just jumped on the opportunity.”

She appreciated the alcohol twist, and said also, “Speaking as somebody who works really, really hard and feels a little burned out sometimes, it just makes such a huge difference to take care of my body and just feel relaxed, feel like I`m really taking care of it, but then the mental aspect of just releasing all that stress just seems like it’s going to be a wonderful experience.”

“In my house, I practice yoga to rock music, to metal music, to loud music,” Kauffman said. “That’s just what I enjoy. So when I saw the teacher training program for rage yoga, it spoke to me. It’s the perfect combination of anyone who’s into yoga and into an alternative lifestyle as well.”

WDAF reports rage yoga began in Canada and has just recently traveled to the U.S. so don’t be surprised if it becomes a new craze soon.