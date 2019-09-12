Rape victims advocate and nonprofit creators win Heinz awards

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman who helped secure legal protections for rape victims is one of five people being honored with $250,000 cash awards from the Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation.

The annual Heinz Awards recognize achievements in the arts, public policy, the economy and other fields.

The recipients of the 24th annual awards were announced Tuesday.

Among them is Amanda Nguyen, who lead the campaign enacting the 2016 Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act and spurred similar legislation in dozens of states and internationally.

Also honored was West Virginia native Brandon Dennison, who established a community-based nonprofit that creates jobs and opportunities for low-income families in Appalachia.

Other winners were nonprofit Outdoor Afro founder Rue Mapp, nurse and innovator Sarah Szanton, and filmmaker and visual artist Kevin Jerome Everson.