Rapist accidentally released from Georgia prison

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WHTM) — According to Georgia Department of Corrections, a convicted rapist is on the run after being released from prison by mistake.

The department says on October 25 around 11:30 a.m. Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was released in error from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia.

Munoz-Mendez was serving time after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County, the department says.

They say he began serving a life sentence in April 2015.

Anyone who sees Munoz-Mendez is asked to call 911 and urged not to approach him.