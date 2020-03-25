1  of  16
Rats becoming an issue in New Orleans as businesses limit hours

Uncategorized
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WHTM) — With fewer people visiting New Orleans due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s making way for some new activity from rodents.

New Orleans residents are reporting an increased number of rat sightings now that french quarter bars and clubs are closed and restaurants are operating on a limited basis.

New Orleans officials sent crews out Monday to work on the problem.

Leaders are also asking people to throw trash away and avoid throwing food and drinks out in the street.

The business restrictions will be in place until mid-April.

