Red Cross in critical need of blood donations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Red Cross is at a crisis point.

Their blood supply is at an all-time low with only enough blood for a one-day supply. Typically, the Red Cross keeps around a five-day supply. All blood types are needed but those with O positive and O negative are especially needed as they are universal blood types.

“This is the worst shortage we’ve had in over a decade and this is posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors are being forced to make difficult decisions about who receives transfusions and who will need to wait until more blood products become available,” Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania Executive Director, Laura Burke said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

One unit of blood can help three patients and you might be able to save lives across the country.