Reese’s, Krispy Kreme: Mashup made in heaven?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WHTM) – Krispy Kreme created two new doughnuts for chocolate and peanut butter lovers.

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups combined two of their biggest innovations of 2019 to give customers a peanut butter lover’s doughnut and a chocolate lover’s doughnut.

The new combination between Krispy Kreme and Reese’s has been the best co-creation yet, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said.

Krispy Kreme filled its iconic glazed doughnut for the first time this year, while Reese’s introduced its limited‑time Reese’s Lovers Cups. Now, the two companies have united for a combination that gives customers more peanut butter, more chocolate, and more doughnut.

“If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme and chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America?” Seka said.

These sweet treats are available now at Krispy Kreme shops for a limited time. A custom two-pack box inspired by Reese’s cups allows customers to buy the two new doughnuts.