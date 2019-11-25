Remains found believed to be UFC fighters’ stepdaughter

FILE – This undated file photo released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard. Auburn police have arrested a second man in the disappearance of Blanchard. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press by email Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Fisher was arrested Friday and booked Saturday into the Lee County Jail, Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News and WRBL-TV. Blanchard, whose stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham, was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn. (Auburn Police Division via AP, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama district attorney said Monday that authorities have “good reason” to believe human remains found belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

The remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes said.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of Blanchard, 19. She was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

After she disappeared, her black Honda CRV was found abandoned more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama. Auburn police detective Josh Mixon said Blanchard’s blood was found in the car and it appeared she had suffered a life-threatening injury.

Mixon testified that convenience store video footage showed a man buying a beverage look over at Blanchard. He said tipsters later identified the man as Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, and a man at the store told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away.

Police have arrested Yazeed and a second man, 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery, in Blanchard’s disappearance. In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.