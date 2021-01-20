Representation matters: How the Madam Vice President impacts children of color

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kamala Harris made history Wednesday, becoming the first female Vice President of color.

Behind every great man, there is said to be a great woman. Now, she stands beside him.

“We also have ideas and issues and opinions about things, and we should be able to make changes in a way that our life is,” said Wanda Williams, Harrisburg City Council president.

It’s been 101 years since women fought for their right to vote, but still, not everyone has been in on important conversations.

“History has shown us that people of color, particularly black women, continue to be marginalized,” said Kia Hansard, community activist.

Hansard said black boys and girls are often bombarded with negative depictions of people who look like them in the media.

“When you don’t see people who look like you, the message is then, ‘you’re invisible and you don’t count,'” Hansard said.

Now, they can see themselves in Madam Vice President Kamala Harris on the world’s largest stage.

“It sets the tone that for all the many things that can be accomplished by our children,” Hansard said.

“As African American parents, we always told our kids, ‘there’s hope,’ that ‘you can do anything and be anything that you want,’ and this is a prime example of how well you can do,” Williams said.

Two weeks ago, the country saw a prime example of how divisive things can become as former President Trump’s supporters rioted at the Capitol, rejecting a Biden-Harris win. With this in mind, Hansard said it’s time for unity.

“What’s done is done. We have a new president, and we’ve gotta get to a place where we move forward,” Hansard said.