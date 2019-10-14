Reward at $52,000 as search for New Jersey girl enters 5th week

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – A reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a 5-year-old New Jersey girl who vanished from a park last month has reached $52,000.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept. 16.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said investigators remain hopeful and are acting under the premise that Dulce is alive. He said police continue to follow leads in the case and have gathered a substantial amount of information.

Gaimari said more than 300 law enforcement officers have contributed to the investigation. More than abandoned buildings and other locations have been searched, and there have been extensive searches of the park by land, air and water.

He said investigators have received over 1,000 tips in the case, and more than 500 vehicles have been identified and investigated. Investigators are interviewing sex offenders living in the area to ascertain their whereabouts around the time Dulce went missing.

Police have information that a man lured Dulce from a playground where she was playing with her 3-year-old brother into a red van with tinted windows.

