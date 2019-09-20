Reward in search for missing New Jersey girl reaches $25,000

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – A reward for information leading authorities to a 5-year-old New Jersey girl missing for five days has reached up to $25,000.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen at a Bridgeton park around 5 p.m. Monday. The FBI reward is in addition to a previously announced reward of $20,000.

Philadelphia television station WPVI-TV reported a large number of police officers was at the park Friday morning.

Police said they have reports a man may have lured Dulce from the swings where she was playing with her little brother. They said the man reportedly led the girl to a red van with tinted windows and a sliding door on the passenger side.

The girl’s mother told police that Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother while she remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The mother said when she saw the 3-year-old returning to her vehicle without his sister, she could not find the girl.

“Please, if you have any information help us find my granddaughter. Do not be afraid of the police,” Dulce’s grandmother said through an interpreter Thursday. “We have not been able to eat nor sleep. You can’t imagine what we are going through. We are very sad. Please help our family. I beg of you.”

Bridgeton Police Department

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and black and white checkered long pants with a flower design, and white sandals. She had her dark-colored hair in a ponytail.

The last images of her are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

