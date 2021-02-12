Royal Farms employees will receive monetary bonus for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials at Roya Farms are encouraging their employees to get the vaccine by paying them.

The company says it will pay a $50 wellness bonus to each employee who gets inoculated by the end of the year.

Royal Farms has been taking precautions since the beginning of the pandemic to keep employees and customers safe.

“Employees have worked under some uncertain and often stressful conditions and have helped make it possible for the company to continue serving the need of the public,” said John Kemp, Royal Farms president. “Royal Farms believes it is important that all its essential workers are vaccinated because getting the COVID-19 vaccine gives an added layer of protection against COVID-19 and could also protect coworkers and their own families.”

The director of human resources says employees must complete their full vaccination schedule to receive the bonus.