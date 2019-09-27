S Carolina 1-year-old dies from car seat strap strangulation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner says a 1-year-old child has died after being placed incorrectly into a car seat causing a strap to choke him.

The State reports Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release that 17-month-old Nazir Austin was found unresponsive in his car seat at his caretaker’s Columbia home last week. He died Wednesday after a week in the hospital.

An autopsy determined that Austin died from asphyxiation due to strangulation from a strap.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the county coroner’s office are still investigating. Watts says the death “appears to be due to a tragic accident.”

