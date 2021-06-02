Salvation Army kicks off National Donut Day early

(WHTM) — Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day early with the Salvation Army.

The chain handed out three dozen donuts to clients of the Salvation Army’s breakfast program Wednesday, June 2.

The Salvation Army started National Donut Day back in 1938 as a way to celebrate women who supported our troops.

“At Duck Donuts, we find it really important to give back to our local community and the Salvation Army is one of our favorite partners because they do such a great job supporting the local community,” Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts, said.

Duck Donuts will be back on Friday, June 4, with more than 200 donuts for food pantry clients at the Salvation Army.