Sam’s Club launches curbside pickup nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WHTM) – Sam’s Club will be offering curbside pickup at stores across the United States.

Curbside pickup will be free for Plus-level members and is expected to be available in all clubs by the end of June. Curbside pickup is part of a list of Plus membership benefits, which also includes early shopping hours, free shipping on most online items, 2% cashback on qualifying in-club and pickup purchases, and more.

Sam’s Club has been piloting curbside pickup at 16 clubs with positive results so now the company is expediting the rollout – taking it to all 597 clubs.

“Sam’s Club members have been integrating technology into their shopping habits for a while with Scan & Go, samsclub.com and in-club pickup,” said Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club. “As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we’re proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop.”

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible. Upon arrival to the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-Plus members will be able to use this new Plus benefit at no cost for a limited time, however, pickup times will be limited and only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Members who are interested in adding this free service can upgrade to a Plus membership at any time.

“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” said de la Rosa. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”

Sam’s Club will also continue to offer a Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., until further notice.

A full list of member benefits can be found on SamsClub.com.