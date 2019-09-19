Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back-to-school PSA

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WHTM) – A chilling back-to-school- public service announcement showing the Sandy Hook School shooting from the students’ perspective has many parents saying it’s hard to watch but the group behind it says that’s the point.

The beginning of the minute-long video shows students talking about their back to school supplies, and how they’re “just what they needed” for the school year.

Then the video takes a turn as the children begin using their school supplies to protect themselves from an active shooter.

The final scene is by far the most haunting. A girl hides in a bathroom stall, typing out “I love you mom” to her mother on her new phone. She’s shaking as she cries, and you can hear the door open and footsteps heading toward her.

The video was made by Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit group that trains students and adults to recognize the signs of gun violence.

Mark Barden, the organization’s co-founder said his son was one of the 20 first-graders killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, along with six adults.

Barden tells ABC that he hopes the PSA will inspire people to take action.

“Unfortunately, I know that my 7-year-old was in that position before he died and I don’t wish that on anybody,” Barden said.