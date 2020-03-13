Santee Cooper says they won’t cut off power on delinquent bills ‘for the time being’

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus - canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and waiving age-old requirements of their faiths.

For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in numerous dioceses announced that they are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks, in some cases indefinitely. Many other bishops - including all those in Pennsylvania and Ohio — said they were temporarily dispensing with the requirement that parishioners attend Mass.