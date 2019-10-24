Scientists teach rats how to drive tiny vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WHTM) — A new study suggests rats can be taught how to drive.

Researchers at the University of Richmond put them in “rat-operated vehicles”, or ROV’s, where they figured out how to press a button to move the vehicles to the end of their enclosure, where they were rewarded with fruit loops.

A lead researcher says the study also suggested some findings that could be useful for humans.

First, rats who lived in a more stimulating environment were better drivers and second, all rats who learned how to drive produced more hormones that control stress.

It proved that learning a complex task can boost emotional resilience.

The lead researcher says that could be useful in the treatment of depression and other mental illnesses.