Search for missing New Jersey girl enters 3rd week; reward grows to $40K

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – The search for a 5-year-old New Jersey girl who vanished from a playground is now in its fourth week, and a reward for information in the case has reached $40,000.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept. 16. Police believe a man lured her from the swings where she was playing with her little brother into a red van with tinted windows.

Her mother told police that Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother when she disappeared. The mother had remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with her 8-year-old sister.

The last images of Dulce are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.