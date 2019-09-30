Search for missing New Jersey girl enters 3rd week

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – The search for a 5-year-old New Jersey girl apparently abducted from a playground is now in its third week.

An Amber Alert remains in effect in the search for Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept.16.

Police believe a man lured Dulce from the swings where she was playing with her little brother and into a red van with tinted windows and a sliding door on the passenger side.

WPVI-TV reported the FBI spoke to Dulce’s father by phone last week. Dulce’s mother, Noema Alavez Perez, said Monday she does not believe he has anything to do with her disappearance.

“I’m worried about my daughter,” Perez told reporters Monday. “We miss her a lot.”

Perez told police that Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother while she remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The mother said when she saw the 3-year-old returning to her vehicle without his sister, she could not find the girl.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and black and white checkered long pants with a flower design, and white sandals. She had her dark-colored hair in a ponytail.

The last images of her are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $35,000 for information in the case.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.