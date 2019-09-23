Search for missing New Jersey girl enters day 8; reward grows to $35,000

by: WHTM Staff

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – Authorities are expanding their search and offering a reward of up to $35,000 reward for information leading them to a 5-year-old New Jersey girl missing now for a week.

An Amber Alert remains in effect in the search for Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept.16.

Hundreds of people gathered a vigil in the park Sunday night.

Police believe a man lured Dulce from the swings where she was playing with her little brother and into a red van with tinted windows and a sliding door on the passenger side.

The girl’s mother told police that Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother while she remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The mother said when she saw the 3-year-old returning to her vehicle without his sister, she could not find the girl.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and black and white checkered long pants with a flower design, and white sandals. She had her dark-colored hair in a ponytail.

The last images of her are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Officials have reassured anyone who may have information that they are not concerned with immigration status.

