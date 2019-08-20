Search underway for two firefighters lost at sea

FLORIDA – A possible clue has surfaced in the search for two firefighters who went missing after leaving for a fishing trip Friday in Florida.

The search for the two men has been broad and intense, involving multiple agencies, dozens of volunteers, and covering tens of thousands of square miles of ocean.

“This is still absolutely a rescue mission. We’re gonna find these guys and it’s just a matter, we finally started zeroing in a little bit today,” Interim Chief Keith Powers, Jacksonville Fire, and Rescue said,

Surveillance video showed Brian McCluney and Justin Walker setting out from Port Canaveral, Florida Friday morning for what was supposed to be a short fishing trip.

They didn’t return that evening as expected, so family members called the coast guard.

What followed was a days-long search by air and sea searching an estimated 24,000 square miles of ocean.

“Days are long and nights are longer,” said Stephanie McCluney, wife of missing boater.

McCluney’s wife confirming that a gear bag found floating in the ocean Monday about 50 miles east of Jacksonville belonged to her husband.

“They may have tossed over hats that may have washed ashore, extra life preservers that were on board, anything floating,” Stephanie said.

Dozens of good samaritans are pitching in to help with the search including McCluney and Walker’s fellow firefighters, who say the two men have what it takes to survive.

“We’re talking about a decorated combat veteran here, we’re talking about a firefighter/paramedic,” Powers said.

