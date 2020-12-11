Second stimulus checks: Congress could ‘come together in these final hours of negotiation’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — After months of waiting, Americans could soon receive another round of direct stimulus payments.

“While I don’t think it’ll end up being on the scale, as it was in the first CARES Act, I do think that that is likely to come together in these final hours of negotiation,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI.

While she’d like it to be higher, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin says the latest proposal puts the amount at $600 dollars.

“There is a fair amount of bipartisan agreement,” said Baldwin.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Browns would also like to see more money going directly in the pockets of Americans as well. But, at this point supports any deal.

“This bill that we’re about to pass is good. It doesn’t go nearly far enough,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Brown says he’d rather see bolder action, like what was included in the first relief package.

“12 million people were kept out of poverty because of the $1200,” said Brown. “Because of the $600 a week on employment because of the health for small businesses.”

Despite progress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators Thursday that it is likely they could work through the weekend to nail down a COVID-19 relief deal.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY stating “We’re going to stay right here, right here until we’re finished.”

The finalized deal is also expected to include weekly unemployment benefits and help for small businesses.

“Let’s make law as soon as possible,” McConnell said. “That’s what our people deserve.”