Sen. Bob Casey making push for additional stimulus

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is drumming up support for a second stimulus package.

He held a conference call with health care and union officials on Wednesday to pressure Republicans into supporting the HEROES Act.

House Democrats passed the $3 trillion plan in May, and although Senate Republicans called it dead on arrival — they have not come up with their own stimulus plan.

Casey says the HEROES Act would give direct payments to individuals, help small businesses pay employees, and support state and local governments.

Today, Republicans discussed a stimulus package of over $1 trillion. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell supports direct stimulus checks to individuals, but President Trump wants a payroll tax holiday for workers.

