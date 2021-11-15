Senate majority leader proposes way to combat rising gas prices ahead of holidays

(WHTM) — Gas prices remain high across the U.S., and they are spiking in the Midstate right now, but leaders in Washington have an idea to fight that. The hope is to bring down high gas prices ahead of the holiday season when many people will be traveling.

According to GasBuddy, gas in Harrisburg now averages $3.61 per gallon — up a nickel since last week. Gas prices in Lancaster have gone up even more, increasing almost 9 cents a gallon to $3.64. Gas in York is averaging $3.64, as well. The national average for gas is $3.40 per gallon.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is asking the Biden administration to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try to bring some relief.

Schumer says the long-term solution is the Build Back Better bill, which would move the county away from reliance on carbon fuel. That proposal is coming up in the House this week and the Senate later on, but for now, Schumer says using the SPR could help cut prices in the short term.

“Our plan isn’t a cure-all, it’s a temporary solution to deal with the problems of price shocks caused by fossil fuel supply, but it can ease prices for holiday travel, it can ease prices across the country,” Schumer said.

Schumer said every industry is taking a hit from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, but fuel is suffering worst of all.