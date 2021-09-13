Senate members iron out differences on Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan

(WHTM) — Senate Democrats and Republicans are still trying to iron out their differences over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

In the 50-50 Senate, and with Republican support unlikely, all Democrats must be on board to pass the ambitious $3.5 trillion budget proposal, which includes West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin who says the price tag is too high.

“I can’t understand why we can’t take time,” Manchin said. “I think a strategic pause is necessary right now.”

To help pay for the trillion-dollar budget plan, Democrats propose to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and on big corporations.