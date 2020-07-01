Senate passes paycheck protection program

The U.S. Senate has passed an extension to the paycheck protection program.
It was set to expire Wednesday with more than $130 billion in allocated funds that remain unused. It’s been extended to August 8.
The bill, proposed by Senate Democrats passed unanimously. Now, the Democratic-led House needs to act.
The program provides aid to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
