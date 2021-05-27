Senator Toomey offers new infrastructure spending plan

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R) is offering President Biden a new plan on infrastructure spending.

Toomey is among a group of Republican senators offering a $928 billion plan. The new plan is nearly double their first offer, but still far from President Biden’s plan to spend $1.7 trillion.

According to Toomey, the White House can repurpose leftover COVID-19 funding money. The White House, however, says it does not exist.

“If the White House says that money has been spent, then they need to show us that somebody needs to produce those numbers,” Toomey said. “We have not seen the numbers that suggest that. The Congressional Budget Office was pretty adamant that much of this money couldn’t be spent, it just wasn’t physically possible to get it out the door.”

President Biden’s plan would fund things like job training and child care, which Republicans say are not infrastructure.