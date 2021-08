FILE – This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Pentagon on Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington Fire and Rescue Department report an active shooter Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, which left several suffering injuries.

Officials report several injuries. Three people have been transported to area hospitals for further medical attention, officials say. According to officials, one victim was transported by helicopter and the other two by an ambulance.