Sheetz announces new president and CEO

ALTOONA Pa. (WHTM) — Mid-Atlantic convenience store and restaurant Sheetz announced on Monday that they have made changes to their organizational structure, which includes a new president and CEO for the company.

In a press release, the company announced that Travis Sheetz will be advancing into the role of President and CEO starting in January of 2022. The current president and CEO Joe Sheetz will be named Executive Vice Chairman of the company also starting in January.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“Over the past 69 years, Sheetz has grown dramatically from a small dairy store in Pennsylvania to one of the fastest-growing family-owned convenience retailers with more than 600 locations across six states,” Joe Sheetz said. “Through Travis’ leadership, I am confident Sheetz will continue to grow and innovate to not only meet the needs of customers on the go but give customers the next level of convenience they didn’t even know existed.”

Travis started at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before spending time as a director in the company’s marketing department. He worked his way up the company holding roles such as Sheetz’s Vice President of Operations and Executive Vice President of Operations before being promoted to President & COO in 2018.



“I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to carry out my Uncle’s mission for this company and ensure the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue in the future,” Travis Sheetz said. “I look forward to building on the success and innovation Sheetz exhibited during my brother’s time as CEO. Sheetz will continue to put our people first, bring innovation to our industry and fulfill our vision to create the business that will put the Sheetz as we know it today out of business.“

Sheetz was founded in 1952 and services the Mid-Atlantic region with its 639 store locations,with all locations being open 24/7, 365 days a year.