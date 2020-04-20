Sheetz announces partnership with Grubhub

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz announced a new partnership on Monday with Grubhub so that customers are now able to order food or coffee online and have it delivered.

To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and Grubhub have teamed up to offer free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip, and fees), available to customers starting Monday until Sunday, April 26.

The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations by using the Grubhub platform.

For the safety of its customers and drivers, Grubhub offers customers a contact-free delivery at checkout. Drivers can call and/or text the customers when they arrive and drop off their orders on the doorstep, in the lobby or in another area designated by the customer. This option is available at Grubhub.com and on the mobile app.

“Grubhub delivery allows Sheetz to continue to give customers what they want, when they want it but from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We will continue to innovate to serve our customers in these uncertain times as we all join together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”