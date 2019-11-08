Shelter kitten goes viral for smiling photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A kitten in a New Mexico shelter has become internet-famous for smiling at the camera.

Lauren Boutz has been fostering Blossom and siblings Bubbles and Buttercup for the past few weeks. They’re named after the main characters in the “Powerpuff Girls” cartoon series.

Boutz and her partner were snapping pictures of Blossom one day, and the photos went viral.

“When I looked at her face, I was just floored. I’m like, she’s smiling at the camera,” Boutz said.

The photos have been shared more than 200,000 times, and with more than a million likes on Twitter, the shelter has received adoption inquiries from around the world.

The three kittens will be up for adoption next month.