Shentel to temporarily increase internet speeds and data allowances in wake of Coronavirus

EDINBURG, Va. – Shentel, which provides cable and broadband internet services in portions of West Virginia and surrounding states announced Monday that it will temporarily increase broadband internet data speeds and data allowances.

In a news release, Shentel officials announced that the company is temporarily increasing the speed of every eligible small business and residential broadband data customer to a minimum speed tier of 50Mbps with a 750 GB (gigabyte) data allowance at no additional charge regardless of their current plan. In addition, Shentel will waive all installation fees for new broadband data subscribers and increase data allowances by 250 GB for all customers whose current rate plan includes a monthly data allowance. These changes will take effect immediately and remain in effect through April 30, 2020. The changes are in response to the anticipated increase in data usage as a result of newly enacted work and study from home policies, Shentel said.

“We believe the decision to increase data speeds and allowances is a critical step to help our customers throughout our service area at this time of great uncertainty,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “Shentel has served many of these markets for more than 100 years and cares deeply for the health and wellbeing of our customers. By temporarily increasing the speeds and data allowances at no additional charge for our customers, we hope we are making the situation surrounding COVID-19 a little easier to deal with when they may be forced to work from home, do school work or attend classes virtually,” continued French.

Shentel retail locations remain open, but all customers are encouraged to do business with Shentel online or over the phone at 1-800-SHENTEL, officials said.