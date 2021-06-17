Shortage of fireworks weeks ahead Fourth of July celebrations

(WHTM) — Fireworks are in short supply with just a few weeks until the Fourth of July. Retail chair Phantom Fireworks says it is ready to distribute fireworks across the country.

However, the pandemic caused the international supply chain to slow down, which means fireworks are still waiting to be shipped out in the first place, or, just sitting around waiting to be taken to their final destinations.

“99% of fireworks are manufactured over in China, and come over on shipping containers, and shipping containers are sitting at ports, east coast west coast just waiting to be unloaded,” Roberto Sorgi, fireworks store owner, said.

Another issue is demand. Personal fireworks sales surged to record levels last year and the same is true this year as people plan to celebrate the return to normal.