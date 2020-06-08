Snoop Dogg to vote for first time in 2020

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time in 2020.

The 48-year old rapper says he was under the mistaken impression he couldn’t vote because of his past felonies.

His criminal record has been expunged and he says he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.

It has been common practice in the United States to make felons ineligible to vote, in some cases permanently. Over the last few decades, the general trend has been toward reinstating the right to vote at some point, although it’s a state-by-state policy choice.

He says he plans to vote to cast out Donald Trump.

