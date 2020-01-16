Snowbound California woman found alive after 6 days missing

BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a woman with dementia who went missing six days ago has been discovered alive in her snowbound sports utility vehicle in Northern California.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a helicopter flying over the remote and mountainous community of Butte Meadows spotted a vehicle matching the description of the SUV owned by 68-year-old Paula Beth James.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that the helicopter landed and two searchers hiked to the vehicle, finding James inside.

The SUV was described as being buried in the snow.

James went missing last Jan. 9.

—

Video from KTXL-TV; https://fox40.com/

