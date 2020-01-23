Social media divided on hospital sign about cell phone usage near babies

An image shared on Twitter is dividing parents on social media.

In a tweet earlier this month, a user by the name of Ash Cottrell posted the photo he took in a special care baby unit at a U.K. hospital where he was with his 5-day-old. The sign, Cottrell posted says, “Mummy & Daddy… Please look at ME when I am feeding, I am much more interesting than your phone!”

The tweet seeming to suggest parents put down their cellphones and pay attention to their newborns.

I’m on SCBU with my 5 day old. This poster makes me sad… pic.twitter.com/GYDgcgUtN2 — Ash Cottrell (@dr_cottrella) January 5, 2020

The tweet prompted parents across social media to express agreement with the sign’s suggestion or to condemn it for parent-shaming.