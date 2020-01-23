Social media divided on hospital sign about cell phone usage near babies

An image shared on Twitter is dividing parents on social media.
In a tweet earlier this month, a user by the name of Ash Cottrell posted the photo he took in a special care baby unit at a U.K. hospital where he was with his 5-day-old. The sign, Cottrell posted says, “Mummy & Daddy… Please look at ME when I am feeding, I am much more interesting than your phone!”
The tweet seeming to suggest parents put down their cellphones and pay attention to their newborns.
The tweet prompted parents across social media to express agreement with the sign’s suggestion or to condemn it for parent-shaming.