Soldier injured in 2009 search for Bowe Bergdahl, dies

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CNN Newsource) — A soldier wounded ten years ago while searching for a fellow comrade in Afghanistan has died.

Master Sergeant Mark Allen passed away on Saturday at 46-years-old.

Allen was shot in the head in 2009 when he and other soldiers were looking for Bowe Bergdahl.

Bergdahl had deserted his post and was captured by the Taliban.

Soldiers from his unit — including Allen– spent 19 days searching for him.

In 2017, Allen’s wife testified at Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing that his injury caused endless health issues and required him to be under 24/7 care.

Bergdahl was released by the Taliban in a controversial prisoner swap in May 2014 for five Guantanamo Bay detainees. He faced up to life in prison for his desertion but ended up being dishonorably discharged and avoided prison time.

Allen’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.