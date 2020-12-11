SpaceX expected to launch Sirius SXM-7 mission today on Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WHTM) — SpaceX is expected to launch its SMX-7 mission today, according to their website.
SMX-7 will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket will be carrying the Sirius SMX-7 digital audio radio satellite for mobile radio broadcasts to geostationary orbit.
The one hour and 59 minute launch window began at 11:21 AM EST, with weather at 90% favorable for liftoff. The launch time is currently scheduled for 12:55 PM EST and the team is monitoring high winds.
We will have the live stream of the rocket launch on this story if they are able to launch today.
