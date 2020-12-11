SpaceX expected to launch Sirius SXM-7 mission today on Falcon 9 rocket

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sirius SMX-7 Launch CREDIT: SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WHTM) — SpaceX is expected to launch its SMX-7 mission today, according to their website.

SMX-7 will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket will be carrying the Sirius SMX-7 digital audio radio satellite for mobile radio broadcasts to geostationary orbit.

The one hour and 59 minute launch window began at 11:21 AM EST, with weather at 90% favorable for liftoff. The launch time is currently scheduled for 12:55 PM EST and the team is monitoring high winds.

We will have the live stream of the rocket launch on this story if they are able to launch today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss