SpaceX expected to launch Sirius SXM-7 mission today on Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WHTM) — SpaceX is expected to launch its SMX-7 mission today, according to their website.

SMX-7 will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket will be carrying the Sirius SMX-7 digital audio radio satellite for mobile radio broadcasts to geostationary orbit.

The one hour and 59 minute launch window began at 11:21 AM EST, with weather at 90% favorable for liftoff. The launch time is currently scheduled for 12:55 PM EST and the team is monitoring high winds.

Now targeting 12:55 p.m. EST for Falcon 9 launch of SXM-7; team is monitoring upper-level winds — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 11, 2020

We will have the live stream of the rocket launch on this story if they are able to launch today.