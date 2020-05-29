SpaceX launch rescheduled for Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHTM) — All eyes will be on Cape Canaveral, Florida Saturday to witness another try at the historic return to space, launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

Wednesday’s launch of the SpaceX crew Dragon Spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida was scrubbed less than 20 minutes before liftoff because of weather.

Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to make history, riding SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.

SpaceX was on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China.

The launch is re-scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:22 p.m.

This will be the first time humans will lift-off on board a SpaceX crew Dragon Spacecraft.