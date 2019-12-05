Special education teacher in Indiana adopts her student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHTM) — It’s the season of giving and when people believe in the magic of Christmas a special education teacher and her husband gave one young man love, a home, and happiness.

According to WLKY it was an ordinary school day in the rural Indiana town. In Deb Schwartz’s class, at Brownstone Central High School the extraordinary happens every day. She’s a special education teacher, with the emphasis on special.

Her goal? To make each student feel that way every day.

“When life gets down, that’s when you get up. Be positive. Always look for the good things you have in your life.” Deb said in an interview with WLKY.

But for 19-year-old Dylan Bridges, there wasn’t always a lot of good.

WLKY reports that Dylan was in foster care and his situation wasn’t the best. That’s when Deb Schwartz took her compassion beyond the classroom. She and her husband Dan adopted Dylan.

A boy once broken, now has a smile that never seems to stop. All thanks to a couple who had already raised two children, and decided to once again dive into parenthood.

Dylan is thriving. Not only at home, but in the classroom. He says it all began that day when his teacher asked if he wanted to live with her.

“It was awesome and I love living with Deb! She’s the best!” Dylan told a WLKY reporter.

A truly extraordinary teacher loved a student enough to make him her son.

“He’s come a long way and he’s happy. And if he’s happy, I’m happy,” said Deb.

Dylan says it is his dream to one day have a home of his own and live independently. Deb and Dan say, if that’s his goal, they are going to make that happen. WLKY says they plan on building him a small apartment on their property.