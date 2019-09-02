Search continues for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (WHTM) – Rescue crews are searching for a 15-year-old boy swept away while swimming on the Jersey Shore, according to WABC.

The boy and his sister were reportedly swimming in the ocean when they were caught in a rip current around 2:45 p.m.,

Josiah Jeremiah Robinson of Ewing went under while swimming at Brighton Avenue Beach in Spring Lake on Sunday afternoon, WABC reported.

A bystander and lifeguards rescued a young girl, but Josiah could not be found, police said.

A sea and air search failed to locate Josiah.

–

Information from WABC-TV; https://abc7ny.com