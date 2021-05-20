St. Louis student planned for debt but now gives money away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WHTM) — A graduating senior, who planned and prepared for a lot of student debt, is ready to give his money away.

Joshua Nelson, a St. Louis student, has been working to save money for college. He just received a full scholarship to Southeast Missouri State. As a result, he plans to pay it forward by starting a scholarship with his own college savings for another college-bound senior in need.

“I decided I’m not going to buy super expensive clothes or try to look lavish or whatever. I was going to save that money and allow it to accumulate,” said Nelson. “Now what I’ve decided to do now that college is taken care of is start the Joshua Nelson Leaders in Actions Scholarship.”

The scholarship amount began at $1,000 but has grown since then thanks to his St. Louis community contributing to the fund, as well.