Live Now
Good Day PA!
1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Baptist York Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Shippensburg First Church of God St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

St. Patrick’s Day music plays outside for seniors at local assisted living facility

National

Residents at Victoria House Assisted Living listened to the Steel Valley Pipes and Drums from open windows

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents at a senior living facility in Austintown got a special surprise on Tuesday to break up concerns of the coronavirus.

Steel Valley Pipes and Drums played music for people at Victoria House Assisted Living. Residents listened through open windows.

Thanks to Animal Charity of Ohio and Three Wishes for Seniors Granted, it was a nice way for people to hear the sounds of St. Patrick’s Day.

Victoria House’s therapy dog, adopted from Animal Charity, walked around in the fresh air and enjoyed the tunes, too.

The music group is a police- and fire-themed memorial pipe and drum band from the Youngstown area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss