SEATTLE (WHTM) – Starbucks will have a new pumpkin spice drink when it launches its fall menu on Tuesday.

The coffeehouse chain is adding Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. It’s the first new pumpkin cold coffee beverage since Pumpkin Spice Latte joined the menu in 2003.

Starbucks says Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with cold brew, vanilla, and finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.