Starbucks is trying to help first responders get up and running in the morning as they deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The company says it’s giving free coffee to those in the trenches of the battle against the virus. They include doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police officers, and firefighters.

First responders can claim a tall-size coffee at any location that’s still open until May 3.

Many Starbucks stores are closed, but some are still offering drive-thru and delivery service.