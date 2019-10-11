Stranger randomly attacks 7-year-old boy

NEW YORK (WHTM) – A 7-year-old New York boy is in critical condition but stable after a stranger picked him up without provocation and threw him to the ground, according to reports.

The boy is expected to survive his injuries, including a concussion, from the assault Monday in Queens.

Neftali Portnoy, the boys’ grandfather, told WABC-TV the stranger came into his driveway, picked up the boy, and slammed him headfirst into the ground. The boy and his brother were waiting for a pizza delivery outside their grandfather’s house.

“There were two of them out here and one of them came running in, and when you heard his scream, you knew something was going on,” Portnoy said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed yet.

Information from WABC-TV; https://abc7ny.com/