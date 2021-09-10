Study shows this Pa. city is almost the best city to live in if you’re a football fan

(WHTM) — If you’re a football fan who’s looking to relocate to a new city soon, this study might be for you.

Apartmentguide.com conducted a study that’s based on where a football fan would enjoy living the most. The factors that were determined to make the list include city affordability, cost of living, average ticket price, recent team success, Super Bowl victories, stadium accessibility, and fandom.

Pittsburgh came in at the number two spot on the list. The cost of housing is a big reason for the high ranking, with rent prices for two bedrooms and mortgages landing inside the top five among all NFL cities. The team’s continued success also plays a big factor, and of course, the fans are truly special.

Indianapolis was the only NFL city to score higher than Pittsburgh, and the cost of living is the reason why. Indianapolis is a relatively cheap area to live in, and the city is host to a team from three major sporting leagues.

Philadelphia ranked 18th on the list but came in at number six on the fandom rank. Baltimore ranked 13th on the list. Los Angeles, although now host to two different NFL teams, ranked last on the list if you’re a fan of the newly-relocated Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay, New Orleans, and Cincinnati rounded out the top five on the list of best places for football fans to live.