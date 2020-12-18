Suspected Russian cyber-attack on U.S. government reveals non-classified systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Federal agencies scrambling, fearing enormous damage, in what could be one of the largest cyber-attacks against the U.S. in years.

And this dire warning from the Department of Homeland Security’s agency dealing with cyber-threats: The hack “poses a grave risk to the federal and local governments as well as critical infrastructure.”

“The adversaries were going after U.S. government very sensitive areas of the U.S. government. so, the impact of this across the board could be very large,” said Tony Turner, VP Security Solutions, Fortress Information Security.

Sources telling ABC News that suspected Russian government hackers may have been looking at sensitive emails and communications of U.S. officials since the spring.

The list of U.S. federal agencies and departments potentially impacted growing.

Word that the energy department and its National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the nation’s nuclear research and weapons stockpiles, had some of its networks breached.

Energy officials confirmed the hack, but said it impacted non-classified systems – not national security functions.

The compromise is tied to a company called Solarwinds – which makes software that monitors computer networks – and is used by most of the nation’s fortune 500 companies.