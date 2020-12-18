WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Federal agencies scrambling, fearing enormous damage, in what could be one of the largest cyber-attacks against the U.S. in years.
And this dire warning from the Department of Homeland Security’s agency dealing with cyber-threats: The hack “poses a grave risk to the federal and local governments as well as critical infrastructure.”
“The adversaries were going after U.S. government very sensitive areas of the U.S. government. so, the impact of this across the board could be very large,” said Tony Turner, VP Security Solutions, Fortress Information Security.
Sources telling ABC News that suspected Russian government hackers may have been looking at sensitive emails and communications of U.S. officials since the spring.
The list of U.S. federal agencies and departments potentially impacted growing.
Word that the energy department and its National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the nation’s nuclear research and weapons stockpiles, had some of its networks breached.
Energy officials confirmed the hack, but said it impacted non-classified systems – not national security functions.
The compromise is tied to a company called Solarwinds – which makes software that monitors computer networks – and is used by most of the nation’s fortune 500 companies.
TOP STORIES
- Second stimulus checks: Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions in Congress
- Steelton Borough Police searching for armed robber after a Turkey Hill hold-up escaped with $1,000 in cash
- Millions of coronavirus vaccines are sitting in warehouse, waiting on government instructions, Pfizer says
- We Salute You: Sergeant Gordon Porter
- Suspected Russian cyber-attack on U.S. government reveals non-classified systems