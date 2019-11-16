Tanker, car involved in fiery crash on I-95 in Bucks County

National

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fire_line_tape_154892

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) — According to WPVI, Three people were injured when a tanker truck and at least one other vehicle were involved in a fiery crash that shut down part of Interstate 95 in Bucks County on Friday night.

According to state police, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. and shut down southbound lanes of the highway near exit 39.

As of 10:15 p.m. the flames had been extinguished.

All three people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information from WPVI-TV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss